Luke Goukler assisted on the game-winning goal against Brunswick on Wednesday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

STORRS, Conn. — Luke Goukler is known as a shooter. He leads Cushing in goals. Whenever he's around the net with the puck, Goukler is thinking shot.

So when the Merrimack commit flew down the left side of the ice in overtime and created a 2-on-1, it's hard to blame Brunswick goalie Will Baker for anticipating the shot.

Instead, Goukler slipped a pass last minute to linemate Kole Hyles (Newfields, N.H.), who deposited the puck past Baker to give Cushing a 4-3 win at UConn.

Here is a full recap, along with 12 standouts and takeaways from the matchup.