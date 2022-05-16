How these 12 prospects can have breakout seasons in 2023

Brothers Pierce (7) and Cole Blaeser (8) make up two thirds of the top line for St. John’s Prep. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2021-22 hockey season is over, opening the door for offseason showcases and events that allow continued viewing and tracking of players during the spring and summer months.

The recent Mass. Hockey and New England District (NED) Festivals provide a good indicator of who among the 2005 and 2006-born class of area prospects are trending in the right direction. While those events are not the only predictors, several local players were drafted to the USHL earlier this month.

Even if they aren’t going to play in that league this year, junior teams that select prospects to secure their rights for future seasons have invested assets by drafting players like Sam Scopa (Lexington, Mass.) and Landan Resendes (Marlboro, Mass.), both of whom were breakout performers a year ago in prep with Belmont Hill and Cushing Academy.

This list — from Cole Blaeser to Ben Buckler, Andrew O’Sullivan and more — highlights individuals who have not only stood out in live viewings, but showed well at various points during the season.