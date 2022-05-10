Best of New England: Breaking down the best ’03s from each state

Berwick winger Nick McSorley is our top '03 from the state of Maine, hailing from Biddeford. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2003 birth year across the country is somewhat of a down year, especially when compared to the '01s and '04s that surround it. There are certainly some good players hailing from the six New England states among '03s, but it’s not as deep nor filled with high-end talent.

When evaluating the '03s from New England, it’s interesting to take note of the dozen or so players who were once considered to be in the top 10 in the region who are no longer in that category. For a myriad of reasons, from peaking physically, to a lack of compete and drive, to others surpassing them, a handful of bantam and midget-minor standouts are no longer at the top of the list.

That’s not meant as a negative on certain players. It’s said more to point out that the best players at 14 or 15 aren’t always the best when it comes time to enter college. For those younger players now, keep pushing to be the best or there will be others working harder to complete the marathon that is hockey development.

With that out of the way, here are the top 2003-born players from each of the six New England states, as it stands now.