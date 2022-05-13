What we learned about more ‘07s at Mass. Hockey Festival

Mount St. Charles' Shayne Gould, left, competes at the New England District Tier 1 playoffs. (Mike Gridley/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The second round of the Mass. Hockey CCM High Performance Festival concluded last weekend, and the list of players who have advanced to the “Final 40” May 21-22 at New England Sports Center was released Wednesday.

Having seen two full games of the 2007-born Massachusetts class, the forwards are a deep group, especially without the benefit of seeing two of the area’s top talents in Teddy Mutryn and Richard Gallant, who were out with injuries. The defense and goaltending is not quite as strong, but there were plenty of prospects at all positions who earned their way to the final evaluation next weekend.

On the line is the opportunity to participate in the USA Hockey Select 15 National Development Camp in Amherst, N.Y., in July. This is the first major gate for players who aspire to play at the highest levels.

So let's examine some takeaways from last weekend and look three top '07s from outside of the region who stood out in live viewings from the season and who project to be in contention for the U.S. National Team Development Program next March.