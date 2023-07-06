Teddy Mutryn had eight goals and 34 points for St. Sebastian's in 2022-23. (St. Sebastian's Athletics)

What will the world be like in 2025?

Will there be flying cars? Trains that get someone from Boston to Los Angeles in three hours? Will teleportation exist? Will the McDonald’s ice cream machine always work?

I joke, of course. A year that once seemed far into the future is only two years away.

What there definitely will be in 2025 is strong NHL draft prospects. Here at New England Hockey Journal, we try to get ahead. It’s hard to tell who the definites are yet, but this is a good size watch list of players who are on track to be candidates in 2025.