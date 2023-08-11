11 standouts from the ’09s at Harvard’s Crimson Combine

The class of 2009-born players impressed last week at the Crimson Combine. (Getty Images)

BOSTON — Last week, some of the best 2009-born players from around the world descended upon Harvard for the 2023 Crimson Combine.

It took place over the course of Thursday and Friday, with players getting on- and off-ice sessions, seminars from the USHL, Q&As with Harvard staff and players and games in the back half of the day.

This was my first time watching most of the '09s, so it was interesting to get to see the next crop of prospects.

I only took in Thursday's games, so these 11 standouts are based on those two matchups.