11 locals begin competition at Women’s U18 National Festival

Kassidy Carmichael skated with NAHA in 2022-23. (Don Maharas)

Massachusetts hockey will have quite a showing at this week's Women's U18 National Festival, which begins Monday and runs through Aug. 12 at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Ten players from Massachusetts, along with one from Vermont, will fight for spots on the 2023-24 U.S. Women's National Team, which will play during the Rivalry Series in November and December.

Players will also battle for spots on the U18 and Collegiate Women's Select Team rosters for the U18 and Collegiate Series that will take place Aug. 16-19 in Lake Placid.

Here is the full roster of New Englanders headed to the festival.