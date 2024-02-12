10 uncommitted senior prep defenders/goalies to watch in final month

Jack McMinn has impressed on defense for Kimball Union. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

We've already done the forwards. Now it's time to look in back at the defensemen and goaltenders.

Over the next few weeks, there are a handful of senior defenders who will look to bolster their teams' chances at higher seeds in the postseason. From there, it will be all about securing a championship.

But there's something else looming, too.

These seniors are uncommitted. What will also matter to them is bolstering their stock for a college commitment and positioning themselves well for junior hockey.

Let's dive in.