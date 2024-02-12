10 uncommitted senior prep defenders/goalies to watch in final month

We've already done the forwards. Now it's time to look in back at the defensemen and goaltenders.
Over the next few weeks, there are a handful of senior defenders who will look to bolster their teams' chances at higher seeds in the postseason. From there, it will be all about securing a championship.
But there's something else looming, too.
These seniors are uncommitted. What will also matter to them is bolstering their stock for a college commitment and positioning themselves well for junior hockey.
Let's dive in.