10 things we learned from New England college hockey Oct. 20-23

Maine stunned then-No. 3 Quinnipiac, 4-0, Saturday night. (Anthony DelMonaco/Maine Athletics)

The Division 1 men’s college hockey season isn’t even a month old, but plenty of early storylines have emerged.

This past weekend included an early matchup of Hockey East contenders as UConn traveled to Boston University, while Massachusetts continued an early run of strong non-conference play and a new star returned to the Boston College lineup for his first collegiate action.

Elsewhere, Quinnipiac got a split of its final weekend before the start of ECAC Hockey play and three of the region’s Atlantic Hockey clubs picked up victories over the past week.

Here are 10 things we learned during this past weekend of college hockey: