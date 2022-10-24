New England Hockey Journal

College

10 things we learned from New England college hockey Oct. 20-23

By

Maine stunned then-No. 3 Quinnipiac, 4-0, Saturday night. (Anthony DelMonaco/Maine Athletics)

The Division 1 men’s college hockey season isn’t even a month old, but plenty of early storylines have emerged.

This past weekend included an early matchup of Hockey East contenders as UConn traveled to Boston University, while Massachusetts continued an early run of strong non-conference play and a new star returned to the Boston College lineup for his first collegiate action.

Elsewhere, Quinnipiac got a split of its final weekend before the start of ECAC Hockey play and three of the region’s Atlantic Hockey clubs picked up victories over the past week.

Here are 10 things we learned during this past weekend of college hockey:

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

10 things we learned from New England college hockey Oct. 20-23

The Division 1 men’s college hockey season isn’t even a month old, but plenty of early storylines have emerged. This past weekend included an early…
Read More
Freddy Meyer

RinkWise podcast: Charlie Bando and Freddy Meyer on developing hockey players

Charlie Bando (Wakefield, Mass.) and Freddy Meyer's (Sanbornville, N.H.) paths crossed at the perfect time. Bando, then training athletes at Prentiss Hockey Performance in Stamford,…
Read More

Analysis: UConn takes down BU, 4-3, in overtime

BOSTON – First-year UConn defenseman Andrew Lucas showed why it’s so important to have a puck mover on the back end. The transfer from Vermont…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter