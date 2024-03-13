10 takeaways from the MIAA girls hockey tournaments so far

Sophomore Devon Moore is having a breakout season with Notre Dame (Hingham). (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The MIAA will crown its girls hockey champions on Sunday.

Both Division 1 and 2 tournaments went chalk in their championship matchups as the top two seeds will square off.

The action begins with the D1 girls championship between No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham) and No. 2 St. Mary's at 9 a.m. at TD Garden. After the D4 boys championship at 11 a.m., it'll be time for D2 girls at 1 p.m. No. 1 Duxbury will face No. 2 Falmouth.

The top two seeds ending up in the finals doesn't mean there hasn't been drama throughout either the D1 or D2 tournaments. There were some big-time runs by lower seeds, whether it be Marshfield, Archbishop Williams or others, as well as massive upsets, like No. 27 Leominster toppling No. 6 Longmeadow in D2 girls. There have been plenty of nail-biting overtimes, too.

With all of that in mind, here are 10 takeaways from the MIAA girls tournaments, so far.