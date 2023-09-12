10 takeaways from Mount St. Charles-Jr. Eagles 14U series

Rocco Pelosi and Carter Meyer line up against each other on Sunday. (Stefan Lacuone/Mount St. Charles)

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Getting a strong, heavyweight matchup at the 14U level in early September is rare. But this weekend, the region was treated to one.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Mount St. Charles and Boston Jr. Eagles 14U teams played a home-and-home, with the first game at Wellesley's Boston Sports Institue, while the second game was at Adelard Arena on the campus of Mount St. Charles.

Both teams took care of business at home. The Jr. Eagles won Saturday's contest, 4-1, while Mount St. Charles took Sunday's game, 4-2.

There was lots to take from these two games between two of the best 14U programs in the country.