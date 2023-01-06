10 takeaways from Belmont Hill’s rally to tie Milton Academy

Belmont Hill's Ronan O'Donnell is committed to Yale. (Dave Arnold)

BELMONT, Mass. – Belmont Hill erased a two-goal deficit to force a 2-2 draw with ISL foe Milton Academy on a rare Thursday night game at the Jordan Athletic Center.

Milton scored a goal in each of the first two periods to take a 2-0 advantage to the third period. Fourth liner Jack Allieri (Wellesley, Mass.) poked home a loose puck in a mad scramble in front of the Belmont Hill goal to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead. With 3:56 left in the second period, Milton’s power play helped extend the lead. Henry Cohen (Sudbury, Mass.), stationed in front of the net, collected a blocked shot from Mason Chen and deposited the puck into the back of the net.

The Sextants roared back in the third period starting with a power play strike. Lenny Greenberg’s shot from the point was blocked and found its way to the weak side where Yale commit and first-line right wing Ronan O’Donnell (Fairfield, Conn.) buried it into the open net. Belmont Hill got the equalizer when Brock Cummings won an offensive zone draw. Danny Markham (Winchester, Mass.) cashed in with a quick snapshot goal.

Here are the biggest takeaways.