Maggie Averill had a goal and an assist in Phillips Andover's comeback over Loomis Chaffee. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

ANDOVER, Mass. — Phillips Andover scored three unanswered goals in the third period for a 4-2 comeback win over Loomis Chaffee.

Emily Mara (Winchester, Mass.) scored twice for the Big Blue, and Maggie Averill (Wayland, Mass.) had a goal and an assist.

Brooke Murphy and Ellie Lachance (West Hartford, Conn.) each scored for Loomis Chaffee.

Here's a full recap, plus 10 takeaways and standouts from the game.