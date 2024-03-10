New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

10 standouts, takeaways from Winchester’s OT win over Arlington Catholic

Avatar photo
By

David Strong was vital for Winchester in its win over Arlington Catholic. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Luke Sardone had numerous scoring chances in Saturday's semifinal.

There was the shot that hit the crossbar early in the second period. Then, the Winchester sophomore forward dinged the crossbar again late in the third period off an offensive zone entry. In between those, Sardone got shots off but was continuously denied by Arlington Catholic goalie Patrick Clair (Lexington, Mass.).

Then came overtime and a 2-on-1 with Winchester captain Danny Collins bombing towards the net. Sardone was wide open in the slot on his off-wing, primed for a one-timer. Collins hit him with a pass.

This time, the shot went in, beating an outstretched Clair. Ballgame.

With the win, Winchester will play the winner of No. 1 St. John's Prep vs. No. 4 Xaverian.

Let's dive into some standouts and takeaways.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

10 standouts, takeaways from Winchester’s OT win over Arlington Catholic

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Luke Sardone had numerous scoring chances in Saturday's semifinal. There was the shot that hit the crossbar early in the second period.…
Read More
Anna McGinty

MIAA D2 girls hockey playoffs: Full schedule, bracket and results

It's time for the MIAA state tournaments. The MIAA Division 2 girls hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1 seed…
Read More
St. Mary's vs. Malden Catholic

MIAA D1 girls hockey playoffs: Full schedule, bracket and results

The state tournaments are finally here in Massachusetts. The MIAA Division 1 girls hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter