Bella Freitas scored the overtime game-winner for St. Mary's in the D1 girls semifinals. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — St. Mary's is going back to TD Garden.

The No. 2 Spartans will compete for the Division 1 girls state championship for the second straight season after defeating No. 11 Archbishop Williams, 2-1, in overtime on Sunday. They'll face No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham).

Bella Freitas (Everett, Mass.) scored the game-winning goal in overtime. Senior goaltender Gianna Tringale (Danvers, Mass.) was sensational for SMH with 39 saves.

Here's a full recap, plus 10 standouts and takeaways from the game.