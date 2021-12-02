New England Hockey Journal

Girls

10 questions with new Middlesex varsity girls hockey coach Briana Mastel

By

Briana Mastel
Former Harvard captain Briana Mastel (left) played 30 games for the Boston Pride over the last two seasons. (Photo by Michelle Jay)

Minutes earlier, as a few remaining leaves began to fall, some of the school’s 410 students walked to class.

The sun was shining and it was a beautiful late fall day on the picturesque 350-acre Middlesex School campus in Concord, Mass.

Briana Mastel grinned from ear to ear. She’s excited to be the new assistant director of admissions - and thrilled to be starting her tenure as Middlesex’s varsity girls hockey coach.

Mastel was a star prep school athlete, a three-sport captain at Choate Rosemary Hall.

A native of Wallingford, Conn., Mastel took her hockey talents to Harvard University, where she won a Beanpot championship, two Ivy League titles, and helped the Crimson earn a trip to the national championship game.

After graduating from Harvard, Mastel signed a professional contract with the Boston Pride of the National Women’s Hockey League. She played in 30 games for the Pride over the last two seasons.

Now the 27-year-old Mastel is ready for her next challenge, leading the Middlesex program after serving as a coach with the East Coast Wizards’ junior program.

Mastel recently answered 10 questions from NEHJ.

