New England Hockey Journal

Girls

Courtney Sheary finds a perfect match as new girls prep coach at Rivers School

By

Courtney Sheary behind the bench at BC, where she was an assistant under Katie King Crowley. (John Quackenbos)

Even when she was coaching college hockey, having a hand in the success of the women’s programs at Dartmouth and Boston College, Courtney Sheary knew her professional future would be at another level.

A former standout at Cushing Academy and the University of New Hampshire, Sheary (Melrose, Mass.) is eager to oversee the girls hockey program at The Rivers School after getting named head coach in the spring.

“I love the prep school model,” she said this week. “One of my biggest things when I went into coaching was, like most people, I wanted to develop. I coached college hockey but I knew, at some point, I was going to get back into prep school.”

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Girls prep: BB&N defender Mia Biotti continues ascent on national stage

Mia Biotti’s hockey ability has earned her trips to places much farther away than Minnesota, but it was one game in that state 3½ years…
Read More

Girls prep: New Groton School coach Tim LeRoy amped for challenge

Sometimes in hockey, it’s not the most talented team that wins. Tim LeRoy witnessed that from the Groton School bench this year. An assistant coach…
Read More

Girls prep: Steph Holmes takes coaching reins from Lori Charpentier at Brooks School

Steph Holmes remembers the quote posted in the locker room during her own prep school playing days, at least the last line of it: “The…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter