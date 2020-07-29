Courtney Sheary behind the bench at BC, where she was an assistant under Katie King Crowley. (John Quackenbos)

Even when she was coaching college hockey, having a hand in the success of the women’s programs at Dartmouth and Boston College, Courtney Sheary knew her professional future would be at another level.

A former standout at Cushing Academy and the University of New Hampshire, Sheary (Melrose, Mass.) is eager to oversee the girls hockey program at The Rivers School after getting named head coach in the spring.

“I love the prep school model,” she said this week. “One of my biggest things when I went into coaching was, like most people, I wanted to develop. I coached college hockey but I knew, at some point, I was going to get back into prep school.”