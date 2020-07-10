New England Hockey Journal

Girls

Girls prep: BB&N defender Mia Biotti continues ascent on national stage

After standout U-18 worlds showing, Harvard commit is firmly on the radar for a Team USA Olympic future

By

At 5-foot-11, Mia Biotti of Cambridge, Mass., is a back-end force for BB&N. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Mia Biotti’s hockey ability has earned her trips to places much farther away than Minnesota, but it was one game in that state 3½ years ago that confirmed her future was bright.

Biotti (Cambridge, Mass.) had joined the team at Buckingham Browne & Nichols as an eighth-grader and was with her older teammates when they stepped onto the ice at the University of Minnesota’s Ridder Arena to face powerful Shattuck-St. Mary’s.

“They were big and they were good,” recalled Biotti, now a rising senior at BB&N with international gold on her résumé. “I was a little bit nervous to be out on the ice.”

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

NEPSAC girls prep school: Championship roundup

The NEPSAC girls prep school hockey season wrapped up with three thrilling finals at Worcester Ice Center on Sunday. Teams were taking part in the…
Read More

Girls prep: Steph Holmes takes coaching reins from Lori Charpentier at Brooks School

Steph Holmes remembers the quote posted in the locker room during her own prep school playing days, at least the last line of it: “The…
Read More

Girls prep: New Groton School coach Tim LeRoy amped for challenge

Sometimes in hockey, it’s not the most talented team that wins. Tim LeRoy witnessed that from the Groton School bench this year. An assistant coach…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter