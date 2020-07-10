Girls prep: BB&N defender Mia Biotti continues ascent on national stage

At 5-foot-11, Mia Biotti of Cambridge, Mass., is a back-end force for BB&N. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Mia Biotti’s hockey ability has earned her trips to places much farther away than Minnesota, but it was one game in that state 3½ years ago that confirmed her future was bright.

Biotti (Cambridge, Mass.) had joined the team at Buckingham Browne & Nichols as an eighth-grader and was with her older teammates when they stepped onto the ice at the University of Minnesota’s Ridder Arena to face powerful Shattuck-St. Mary’s.

“They were big and they were good,” recalled Biotti, now a rising senior at BB&N with international gold on her résumé. “I was a little bit nervous to be out on the ice.”