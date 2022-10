Northeastern's Skylar Irving is looking to take the next step in her sophomore season. (Northeastern Athletics)

During the 2021-22 Division 1 season, four teams from New England reached the NCAA tournament, with two advancing to the Women’s Frozen Four.

Both Yale and Northeastern, the two teams in the Frozen Four, see players on this list.

As teams gear up for more success in the 2022-23 season, they are doing so with plenty of talent from the New England region.

Here are the 10 standout players from New England.