New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

10 forwards who elevated their stock during the summer

Avatar photo
By

Laz Giardina will play at Lawrence Academy this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It pains me to say it, but the summer is drawing to a close. Players will soon be returning to class and beginning fall hockey schedules if they haven't already.

Spring and summer provide a good mix of rest and gearing up for the 2023-24 fall and winter seasons. There's lots of time for the weight room, on-ice skills and the beach (and/or the golf course).

The big events over the summer were USA Hockey's Select camps, as well as the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and the Five Nations Tournament. There were also weekly games such as the Foxboro Prep League and the New England Crows' 3v3 league, as well as lots more around the region.

It's sort of a preseason for fall, which is when things really heat up. But it's also a prime opportunity for prospects to raise their stock.

Here are 10 forwards who did during the summer. This does not mean these are the only 10 forwards who did this summer — these are just 10 who caught my attention.

A separate story will be done on the defensemen and goalies who rose their stock. 

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

2005 New England boys college hockey commitments

Through a variety of pathways, lots of players routinely join New England's college hockey programs. Many come from this region, while others make their way…
Read More

2006 New England boys college hockey commitments

It's no secret that New England is a hotbed for college hockey. Everyone has their own path to college hockey. Some grow up playing in…
Read More

10 forwards who elevated their stock during the summer

It pains me to say it, but the summer is drawing to a close. Players will soon be returning to class and beginning fall hockey…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Summer flash sale ... save 30% on an annual subscription through July 20!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Summer flash sale

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Save 30% on an annual subscription to New England Hockey Journal

00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds