10 forwards who elevated their stock during the summer

Laz Giardina will play at Lawrence Academy this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It pains me to say it, but the summer is drawing to a close. Players will soon be returning to class and beginning fall hockey schedules if they haven't already.

Spring and summer provide a good mix of rest and gearing up for the 2023-24 fall and winter seasons. There's lots of time for the weight room, on-ice skills and the beach (and/or the golf course).

The big events over the summer were USA Hockey's Select camps, as well as the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and the Five Nations Tournament. There were also weekly games such as the Foxboro Prep League and the New England Crows' 3v3 league, as well as lots more around the region.

It's sort of a preseason for fall, which is when things really heat up. But it's also a prime opportunity for prospects to raise their stock.

Here are 10 forwards who did during the summer. This does not mean these are the only 10 forwards who did this summer — these are just 10 who caught my attention.

A separate story will be done on the defensemen and goalies who rose their stock.