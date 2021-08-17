Why Ryan Mougenel is the right coach for the Providence Bruins

Ryan Mougenel, 45, was named the 13th head coach of the AHL's Providence Bruins on August 13. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

New Providence Bruins head coach Ryan Mougenel provided a glimpse into why he’s the right man for the job in his Monday press conference.

The 45-year-old former minor league forward got the nod after two seasons behind the Providence bench as an assistant under Jay Leach. Prior to joining the Boston organization in 2020, he had extensive coaching experience in the ECHL and AHL.

Now, he takes the next big step in his career as a pro hockey coach, molding some of Boston’s most prized, yet future assets. Not all of them will make it to the NHL, but with the right leadership and development, it has become a crucial role for every organization.