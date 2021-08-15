Bruins Brunch: Coaching changes and why Linus Ullmark will succeed in Boston

Linus Ullmark signed a four-year, $20 million free agent contract with the Boston Bruins. (Getty Images)

It was a relatively quiet week for the Boston Bruins. However, as New England Hockey Journal hinted at last Sunday, the team made the news official that a pair of former players and members of the 2011 Stanley Cup championship squad in Chris Kelly and Adam McQuaid, have both been promoted within the organization.

Additionally, the organization announced that Ryan Mougenel has been named head coach of the Providence Bruins after serving as an assistant coach under Jay Leach. The latter left the Bruins organization in early July to be assistant coach on the inaugural Seattle Kraken staff under head coach Dave Hakstol.

Kelly, previously serving as player development coordinator, has been elevated to assistant coach to fill the spot left open by Jay Pandolfo’s departure in late June. After a long NHL career as a top two-way forward and respected leader on every club he was with, Kelly will no doubt bring an instant connection with not only some of his former teammates, but all of the other roster players as well.