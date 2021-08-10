What the Fabian Lysell signing means for the Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney announced the signing of his team's top draft choice Aug. 9 Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins announced Monday that they had come to terms on an entry-level contract with Fabian Lysell, the team’s top choice in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The native of Frolunda, Sweden, was slated to play the 2021-22 season in the Swedish Hockey League with Lulea, but the B’s had other plans, getting him on a max contract that will pay him a base of $925,000 per season. Like David Pastrnak seven years ago, the team must have felt that getting him over to North America was in their best interest, though we should hold off making any other assumptions that Lysell is on the same path to the NHL as Boston’s 25-year-old superstar.

“The Bruins are excited to have signed Fabian to his first NHL contract,” said Bruins GM Don Sweeney in a team. “Fabian is a talented young player, and we look forward to working with Fabian throughout the development process.”

Lysell, who posted a photo of him signing his deal on Instagram, said that he “couldn’t be more happy to join such a distinguished organization.”