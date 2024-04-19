New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

Why Cy LeClerc is in the perfect spot at UNH

By

Cy LeClerc set a career-high in points this season for UNH. (UNH Athletics)

Cy LeClerc has spent every day of the last two seasons living out his wildest childhood dreams.

Reaching the Division 1 level anywhere would have been special enough, but LeClerc — who hails from Brentwood, N.H., which is less than a half-hour’s drive from the Whittemore Center in Durham — always has wanted to be where he is right now.

He always wanted to be a New Hampshire Wildcat.

At just 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, though, he admits there was a time when reaching this level might not have been in play.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Why Cy LeClerc is in the perfect spot at UNH

Cy LeClerc has spent every day of the last two seasons living out his wildest childhood dreams. Reaching the Division 1 level anywhere would have…
Read More

A way-too-early look at some of the top boys prep teams in 2024-25

The 2024-25 New England prep hockey season is far away. Heck, the most recent season wrapped up just over a month ago. But it's always…
Read More
Austin Borggaard celebrates scoring a goal during the 18U state championship. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

2005 New England boys college hockey commitments

Through a variety of pathways, lots of players routinely join New England's college hockey programs. Many come from this region, while others make their way…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter