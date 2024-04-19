Why Cy LeClerc is in the perfect spot at UNH

Cy LeClerc set a career-high in points this season for UNH. (UNH Athletics)

Cy LeClerc has spent every day of the last two seasons living out his wildest childhood dreams.

Reaching the Division 1 level anywhere would have been special enough, but LeClerc — who hails from Brentwood, N.H., which is less than a half-hour’s drive from the Whittemore Center in Durham — always has wanted to be where he is right now.

He always wanted to be a New Hampshire Wildcat.

At just 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, though, he admits there was a time when reaching this level might not have been in play.