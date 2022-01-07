Why 13 players will have big prep hockey breakouts in 2022

Kent's Jacob Ingstrup is another young ’06 on the blue line who is making some positive headway. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

While the recent external coronavirus postponements and cancellations have had an impact on the 2021-22 prep hockey season in recent weeks, New England Hockey Journal has taken note of some players who are enjoying breakout performances.

Bigger things could be in store for these players in 2022, given the kind of starts they’ve had for their respective prep teams. St. Sebastian’s forward Isaac Mitchell (Harvard, Mass.) was impressive in fall season play for the Boston Jr. Eagles 16-U squad, helping them to win the Mass. Tier 1 championship in November. He’s carried over his forward momentum with the Arrows and is finding ways to impact the game in multiple areas. Precocious ’06 goaltender Thatcher Bernstein (Brookline, Mass.) was named MVP of the 56th Flood-Marr Holiday Tournament in Dec., helping to lead Nobles to the championship.

While Mitchell and Bernstein are just two players who have stood out in the early going, there are others who have found ways to establish themselves as trusted options for their coaches and should put themselves in a position to take their production to the next level as the season progresses.