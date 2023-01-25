2005 New England boys college hockey commitments

Ryan Leonard is committed to Boston College. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Through a variety of pathways, lots of players routinely join New England's college hockey programs. Many come from this region, while others make their way from around the world.

To track what’s coming next, here’s our running database of all 2005-born players who are bound for New England colleges. Players, parents and coaches are welcome to submit updates.

Please send additions to [email protected] and include the following: name, hometown, birth date, position, shoots/catches, school/club and college.

The full database can be found below.