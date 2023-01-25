New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
NCAA Commitments

2005 New England boys college hockey commitments

By

Ryan Leonard is committed to Boston College. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Through a variety of pathways, lots of players routinely join New England's college hockey programs. Many come from this region, while others make their way from around the world.

To track what’s coming next, here’s our running database of all 2005-born players who are bound for New England colleges. Players, parents and coaches are welcome to submit updates.

Please send additions to [email protected] and include the following: name, hometown, birth date, position, shoots/catches, school/club and college.

The full database can be found below.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

2005 New England boys college hockey commitments

Through a variety of pathways, lots of players routinely join New England's college hockey programs. Many come from this region, while others make their way…
Read More
James Fisher

2004 | Boys hockey commitments from New England

Through a variety of pathways, players from New England routinely join some of the nation’s top college hockey programs. Many stay within the region, while…
Read More
Oliver Flynn

2003 | Boys hockey commitments from New England

Through a variety of pathways, players from New England routinely join some of the nation’s top college hockey programs. Many stay within the region, while…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter