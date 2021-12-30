St. Sebastian’s Christmas Tournament: Top uncommitted prospects

Brendan Holahan was a prospect of note. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The St. Sebastian’s Christmas Tournament had four marquee teams in its field this winter as Brunswick, Northwood, St. Andrew’s College, and the hosts battled it out for bragging rights at Lane Rink.

All four teams made it into the semifinals before Brunswick and Northwood advanced to Sunday afternoon’s championship game. The eventual winner was the Bruins as Mike Kennedy’s team outlasted the Huskies in a shootout. The final game was an exciting one with lead changes and a couple of late goals by both teams forcing overtime.

There were a number of NHL scouts in attendance to watch 2022 NHL draft prospects, including St. Sebastian’s right wing Michael Callow (South Boston, Mass.), Brunswick left wing Hank Cleaves (Riverside, Conn.), and St. Andrew’s defenseman Matthew Morden. All three are committed to Ivy League schools – Callow and Morden to Harvard while Cleaves is a recent Dartmouth addition.

I only watched the four aforementioned teams, plus Williston and Rivers, due to jumping around from one rink to the other with various Christmas tournaments ongoing throughout the region. Here’s a look at the top-15 uncommitted prospects from the six teams that I did see at the St. Sebastian’s Christmas Tournament: