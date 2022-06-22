Which players have been chosen for National Jr. Evaluation Camp?

Brett Berard is again a candidate to represented the U.S. at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. (Codie McLachlan/Getty)

Seven New England players have been invited to participate in the USA Hockey National Junior Evaluation Camp this summer in Plymouth, Mich.

The format for this year’s event, taking place July 24 to Aug. 3, is unique in that it will be used by USA Hockey to select players for two different World Junior Championships.

The 2022 WJC, rescheduled after COVID disrupted it this past December, will be played August 9-20 in Edmonton, Alberta. Players born in 2002, 2003 and 2004 will make up the team that heads to Edmonton.

The 2023 World Juniors will be Dec. 26, 2022 through Jan. 5, 2023 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. The `02s at the evaluation camp will not be eligible for the 2023 tournament.