Watch list: New England’s best goaltenders by birth year

Drew Commesso (Norwell, Mass.) of Boston University is our pick as the region's best 2002 birth year goalie. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty)

There have been plenty of illustrious goaltenders to come out of New England over the years. In recent memory, Jonathan Quick (Hamden, Conn.) and Cory Schneider (Marblehead, Mass.) have both enjoyed college success before going on to long and distinguished pro careers.

Going further back, Tom Barrasso went straight from Acton-Boxboro (Mass.) High School to the NHL while Garth Snow (Wrentham, Mass.), Brian Boucher (Woonsocket, R.I.) and Jim Carey (Dorchester, Mass.) also had moments in the spotlight.

The last New England goaltender to make the NHL was Spencer Knight (Darien, Conn.), an `01 who is destined for a great run in Florida.

While there is plenty to brag about, it could certainly be argued that New England could do a better job of producing goaltenders. Since the turn of the century, only four locals have won the Eberly Trophy, given annually to the goaltender with the best save percentage in the Beanpot.