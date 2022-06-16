How New Englanders fared in the NAHL Draft

Jordin Palmer was taken in the first round of the NAHL draft by the Kenai River Brown Bears. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2022 North American Hockey League (NAHL) Draft took place on Wednesday afternoon with a number of players from New England and those with ties to the region picked in the 16-round selection process.

The NAHL recently completed its 47th season with 29 teams across the United States as far east as Lewiston, Maine, as far west as Kenai River, Alaska, as far north in the continental part of the country as Minot, N.D., and as far south as Corpus Christi, Texas. The league has three teams based in New England, the Danbury Hat Tricks, Maine Nordiques and Northeast Generals.

Five New England players were plucked off the board in the first round. The first local to be selected was Hingham, Mass., native and Boston Advantage left wing Tony Achille. The '02 was taken by the Maine Nordiques with the third overall selection.

The first committed local to be drafted was Madison Capitols defenseman DJ Hart of Stamford, Conn. The '02 Ohio State commit was picked by the Janesville Jets with the 11th overall pick.