New England Hockey Journal

Hockey East

Watch list: Who are the most compelling freshmen in Hockey East?

By

Tyler Boucher
NTDP alum Tyler Boucher will bring a physical offensive presence to the BU Terriers. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

With graduate transfers, the one-time transfer waiver, and the fifth year of eligibility due to coronavirus, the 2021-22 freshmen classes in Hockey East were difficult to decipher.

Many programs around the league, including Boston College and UMass, went heavy on grad transfers. Taking players with four years of college experience under their belts was a more concrete and definitive way to bring in talent that could impact the team in a positive way right from the start.

While some potential freshmen were pushed off a year, there are still quite a few marquee rookies in Hockey East. It is an interesting year in that Boston College didn’t bring in the blue-chippers that fans around the league have become accustomed to seeing.

It’s fascinating to look into all the decommits who will have success around the league this winter. A couple of players on my Preseason Hockey East All-Rookie Team had previously been committed to another school in the league.

While the Eagles didn’t have the recruiting class the program typically does, a couple of other programs stepped up. Vermont, under second-year head coach Todd Woodcroft, had its best recruiting class in quite a few years. UMass, Northeastern, Boston University and Providence also had stellar classes. UConn didn’t have a lot of quantity, but it made up for it with the quality of a couple of newcomers. Merrimack and New Hampshire also have some notable rookies who will make an impact over the coming years in North Andover and Durham, respectively.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Watch list: How these Hockey East upperclassmen will impact play

New England Hockey Journal's NCAA preview series continues with a quick look at some sophomore and junior players in Hockey East who are prime candidates…
Read More
Bobby Trivigno

Watch list: Who are the most compelling seniors in Hockey East?

College hockey season will be back before we know it, and New England Hockey Journal brings you a preview series of watch lists for some…
Read More
Drew Commesso

Hockey East preview/watch list: Does UMass have what it takes?

After an abbreviated 2020-21 season that saw a number of shutdowns, postponements and cancellations plague the league, Hockey East is on track to return to…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter