Watch list: How these Hockey East upperclassmen will impact play

Parker Ford recorded 19 points in 25 games as a sophomore at Providence College in 2020-21. (Providence College Athletics)

New England Hockey Journal's NCAA preview series continues with a quick look at some sophomore and junior players in Hockey East who are prime candidates to have breakout campaigns in 2021-22.

Sophomore and junior players at every position who are expected to be impact performers with their respective Hockey East teams are the focus. At least one with D-1 playing experience from every club in the conference is featured on this watch list.

Forwards like Jay O’Brien (Boston University) and Parker Ford (Providence College) are two New England natives with the experience and pedigree to emerge as top all-around contributors in Hockey East.

Defenseman Drew Helleson (Boston College) has the tools to breakthrough in his junior season, while Merrimack has a pair of intriguing defenders in Declan Carlile and Zach Uens. There is no dearth of quality returning talent in the conference this season.

Key freshmen/newcomers will be profiled in a future post to complete the series. Previously, NEHJ profiled the most compelling seniors in Hockey East for 2021-22.