Watch list: 14 New England prospects from ’07 class to track in summer hockey

St. Sebastian's forward Teddy Mutryn is the region's top 2007 prospect entering an important summer. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With the 2021-22 hockey season in the rear-view mirror, the focus shifts to 2007-born prospects in New England and outside of the region, as late spring and summer hockey events will set the tone for what could happen for them in 2022-23.

The Mass. Hockey Festival will take place in Marlboro, Mass., May 6-8, while the New England District Festival for the ’07s happens in Keene, N.H., in late June. Both events will determine who will attend the USA Hockey Select 15 National Development Camp in mid-July Amherst, N.Y.

That is the first major showcase of the season for colleges and junior teams to get eyes on the top players who will be eligible to be chosen for the 2023 U.S. National Team Development Program’s 40-man evaluation camp next March and the 2023 USHL drafts.

New England Hockey Journal looks at some area ‘07 forwards — from Teddy Mutryn and Richard Gallant and on to Freddy Meyer and others — who impressed in live viewings at various points throughout the past season. This is not a comprehensive list of all the top ’07 forwards, but designed to shine light on a group of promising prospects who performed in bantam-major competition.