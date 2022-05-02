USHL Futures Draft preview: Local defensemen, goalies provide quality options

Nobles '06 freshman Thatcher Bernstein (Brookline, Mass.), is the top area goaltender for the USHL Draft. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

After examining the forwards available for the 2022 USHL Futures draft yesterday, today we take a closer look at the 2006-born defensemen and goaltenders who are expected to be selected in the draft Monday.

The 10-round event, also known as the Phase I draft (150 total selections), allows the USHL’s 15 member clubs to bolster their organizational depth. The process results in every team securing the rights to ten ’06 prospects they can protect entering the 2022-23 season.

Owen Keefe (Saugus, Mass.) attended U.S. National Team Development Program evaluation camp, but was not offered a position with Team USA. Keefe, along with Holden, Mass. native and Mount Saint Charles 15-only team defender Will Felicio, signed USHL tender agreements with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Madison Capitols respectively. The tenders guarantee that they will both play in the USHL as 16-year-olds in 2022-23.

Even with Keefe and Felicio not available in the draft, there is no shortage of quality area prospects on the blue line, along with several goaltenders who have a chance to be drafted Monday. (New England Hockey Journal will have full analysis of the USHL futures and entry drafts after the players are selected.)