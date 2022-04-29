MIAA All-Rookie Teams: Saluting the top boys hockey freshmen

Catholic Memorial center Tyler Hamilton impressed with his poise and advanced game. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2021-22 Massachusetts high school hockey season offered up plenty of highlights, top performances, and players to watch for the future.

That was evident throughout the MIAA circuit with the number of talented freshmen dotting lineups across the state. In an era when more players are choosing to play prep or full-season midget hockey, it’s imperative to remember that there are still elite underclassmen that college coaches, USA Hockey and USHL scouts, and agents are looking for throughout the MIAA.

Standing out to me when choosing the New England Hockey Journal MIAA All-Rookie Teams was that not all of these players came from top schools or the most well-known youth organizations. Some were known from their bantam or midget play, but a few freshmen emerged as the high school season moved along.

Presented below are the NEHJ MIAA All-Rookie first-, second- and third-team selections.