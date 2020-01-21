Ward: Goal setting is your blueprint to success

Preparing for the big game takes a lot of mental preparation and focus. (Getty)

“It is important to set goals in life. I set mine to the highest standard I can achieve.” — Usain Bolt



Goal setting, or making resolutions, at the start of a new year dates back to early civilizations 4,000 years ago. Babylonians, Romans and other historic groups of people began each year with a set of vows to achieve.

This tradition, in a wide array of forms, has continued through time and still is widely followed today. Polls find that about 40 to 50 percent of Americans set and pursue goals each January. While studies vary regarding the success rate, there is consensus that people who set goals have a significantly higher rate of making positive behavioral changes than those who do not.