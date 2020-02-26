Maybe it is the time of the year, or perhaps it has to do with the wear and tear on a hockey player’s body in the midst of a long season. But whatever the cause, I have recently met with a number of athletes, playing a variety of sports, who are grappling with injuries.
In this column, we’ll focus on the mental impact of a player’s injuries and strategies to help mitigate the effects.
Before discussing these topics, I think it is helpful for athletes to understand the impact of physical wear on a body.