NHL pros such as Tuukka Rask know the value of being prepared for an injury. (Getty Images)

Maybe it is the time of the year, or perhaps it has to do with the wear and tear on a hockey player’s body in the midst of a long season. But whatever the cause, I have recently met with a number of athletes, playing a variety of sports, who are grappling with injuries.

In this column, we’ll focus on the mental impact of a player’s injuries and strategies to help mitigate the effects.

Before discussing these topics, I think it is helpful for athletes to understand the impact of physical wear on a body.