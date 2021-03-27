Undrafted junior captain Marc McLaughlin provides cohesion, unexpected scoring punch for BC

Marc McLaughlin (North Billerica, Mass.) was named Hockey East’s Best Defensive Forward for 2020-21. (BC Athletics)

Marc McLaughlin and his Boston College teammates have experienced a roller coaster of emotions over the past year. When the sports world was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic last March, the Eagles were just getting set for what most college hockey pundits were expecting to be a long run through the Hockey East and NCAA tournaments.

The 2020-21 season came with its own unique set of obstacles to overcome — such as testing, masking and other safety protocols; Hockey East’s week-to-week scheduling format; and playing in empty arenas — but none of it stopped BC from emerging out of the conference’s tight pack to post yet another first-place finish.

“We thought we had the team to pull it off last year and things obviously ended shorter than we had hoped. I think our success really started then,” said McLaughlin, a junior from North Billerica, Mass., who has captained an Eagles squad that finished a 16-4-1 regular season with defenseman Michael Karow as the lone senior, after forward Logan Hutsko signed his first professional contract with the Florida Panthers after suffering an undisclosed season-ending injury in February.