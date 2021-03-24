Providence’s Tyce Thompson, UML’s Seth Barton sign NHL deals

Tyce Thompson (27) was a major scoring threat for the PC Friars over three seasons. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

Two more Hockey East players left eligibility on the table to sign NHL deals, it was announced Wednesday.

Providence junior right wing Tyce Thompson and UMass Lowell junior defenseman Seth Barton inked deals with New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings, respectively.

Thompson’s signing with the Devils was a forgone conclusion. The 1999 birth-year player from Milford, Conn., enjoyed three solid years with the Friars. In 2020-21, he scored 11 goals and 14 assists in 25 games. His best statistical season came as a sophomore in 2019-20 when he recorded 19 goals and 25 assists in 34 games. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL draft after a freshman season in which he scored eight goals and 17 assists.