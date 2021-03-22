NHL signings: Michael Kesselring, Angus Crookshank turn pro early

Defenseman Mike Kesselring will depart Northeastern to begin his pro career in the Edmonton Oilers system. (Getty Images)

With the college hockey season over for teams that did not make the NCAA tournament, pro signings have started to make their way into the news.

Northeastern sophomore defenseman Michael Kesselring and New Hampshire junior left wing Angus Crookshank have left eligibility on the table to sign NHL entry-level contracts.

Kesselring signed a three-year entry level contract with the Edmonton Oilers, the organization that drafted him in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL draft. He’ll report to the Bakersfield Condors, the organization’s AHL affiliate, on an amateur tryout agreement to finish out the 2020-21 season.