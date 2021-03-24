Northeast Generals goaltender Hugo Haas is likely to matriculate to AIC in the fall. (Catalina Fragoso)

Northeast Generals goaltender Hugo Haas has been rewarded for his strong play with a scholarship offer to play college hockey at American International.

Haas, from Czech Republic, was a little-known goaltender for most college coaches in North America prior to the start of this season. Playing for the first time in North America, Haas has received plenty of notoriety for his efforts with the Generals this season. In 27 North American Hockey League games, he has a record of 10-14-3 while posting a .919 save percentage.

Prior to crossing the pond, Haas played two seasons in Sweden for Vaxjo Lakers in the SuperElit and Lidingo Vikings in the J18 Elit prior. Haas had tended the net for HC Slezan and HC Slovan Bratislava the previous three seasons.