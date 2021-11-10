New England Hockey Journal

Midget: Underdogs rising up in Mass. Hockey

By

Marco Beshere
Marco Beshere (Woburn, Mass.) played for the Junior Eagles last season before joining the North Suburban Wings. (Courtesy Photo)

When you think of top Midget teams in Massachusetts, the Boston Junior Eagles, Cape Cod Whalers, GBL Bruins, Little Bruins, Neponset Valley River Rats and Springfield Rifles usually come to mind immediately.

While many of those programs remain at the top of the heap in the 2021 fall season, a couple of lesser-known programs have risen into the upper echelon.

Heading into this weekend’s Massachusetts Hockey State Championships, the North Suburban Wings and Valley Junior Warriors hold the second seed in the 16-U and 15 Only brackets, respectively.

