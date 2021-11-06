Top 18-U forwards with pro upside from fall league play

Brennan Ali came to the region from the Chicago Mission and secured a commitment to Notre Dame. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The comprehensive analysis series of players who have been positive contributors in the 2003-07 birth years is wrapping up with the fall hockey schedule about to conclude.

The focus for this piece is on 2003 and 2004 birth year forwards competing in 18-U hockey for the myriad teams and circuits of full- and split-season clubs we have been able to see live and in-person in the various events held throughout New England since the end of August.

The top forward we have seen at this level is East Coast Wizards and Nobles star, Bennett MacDonald. The Bay State native brings top vision and hockey sense, plus very good skills and a high compete level to every shift. We have yet to see him give less than a top effort, so even if he isn’t racking up points (which he usually is), MacDonald finds a way to make contributions in all zones. He is tracking for NHL draft consideration and based on his play, the stock is rising.

MacDonald is just one of a solid field of regional natives and players outside of the region who have NHL potential, but who have also earned their placement here through consistent, impactful play. While none bring the kind of high-end, first-round potential for the July draft in Montreal, there is quality and quantity with value to be found in the mid-to-later rounds. The focus of this particular list of players is on first-time eligible prospects for the 2022 NHL Entry Draft (late ‘03/04s only).