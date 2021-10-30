How these 18-U goaltenders have made a difference in fall hockey

Michael Salvatore has been key in the success of the River Rats as a top-20 team in the national rankings. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With November right around the corner, the New England Hockey Journal series on the standout players we’ve seen in the fall hockey schedule for full and split season Midget teams continues with a look at the 18-U goalies.

This ranking is based on live viewings only, and given the relatively short time window since the end of August, this can be considered a preliminary top-10, and we will continue to watch these players as they continue with their full-season clubs or head to their prep schools later in Nov.

South Shore Kings Prep and Thayer Academy’s Beau Lane (Pembroke, Mass.) is the top New England native on the list, and there is a good mix of diverse talent in the 2003 and 2004 birth years who have impacted the region during the fall schedule.