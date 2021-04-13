New England Hockey Journal

College

UMass transfer Brad Arvanitis finds renewed mission with D-3 Babson

By

Brad Arvanitis (Holliston, Mass.) won all five of his starts as Babson finished 8-0-0 this season. (Babson Athletics)

Just two winters ago, Babson goaltender Brad Arvanitis was living out any college hockey player’s dream.

The Holliston, Mass., native was along for an incredible ride as the UMass Minutemen — led by 2019 Hobey Baker Award winner and Colorado Avalanche 2020 Calder Trophy-winning defenseman Cale Makar — were one game away from bringing home a national championship at the Frozen Four in Buffalo.

“Having that experience (at the Division 1 level) was just so humbling,” Arvanitis said of playing in a UMass program that Greg Carvel has led into Hockey East’s upper echelon in just five years. “Those guys are going to be lifelong friends, and I know they’re rooting for me just as much as I’m rooting for them. It was a great time to be there, but continuing into last year I was just trying to be better going into each game.”

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Marc McLaughlin provides cohesion, unexpected scoring punch for BC

Marc McLaughlin and his Boston College teammates have experienced a roller coaster of emotions over the past year. When the sports world was paused due…
Read More

Providence’s Tyce Thompson, UML’s Seth Barton sign NHL deals

Two more Hockey East players left eligibility on the table to sign NHL deals, it was announced Wednesday. Providence junior right wing Tyce Thompson and…
Read More

Inside the numbers: New Englanders find varied paths to Hockey East rosters

There were 85 players from New England on Hockey East rosters during the 2020-21 season. The number of local players in the league was up…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter