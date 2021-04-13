UMass transfer Brad Arvanitis finds renewed mission with D-3 Babson

Brad Arvanitis (Holliston, Mass.) won all five of his starts as Babson finished 8-0-0 this season. (Babson Athletics)

Just two winters ago, Babson goaltender Brad Arvanitis was living out any college hockey player’s dream.

The Holliston, Mass., native was along for an incredible ride as the UMass Minutemen — led by 2019 Hobey Baker Award winner and Colorado Avalanche 2020 Calder Trophy-winning defenseman Cale Makar — were one game away from bringing home a national championship at the Frozen Four in Buffalo.

“Having that experience (at the Division 1 level) was just so humbling,” Arvanitis said of playing in a UMass program that Greg Carvel has led into Hockey East’s upper echelon in just five years. “Those guys are going to be lifelong friends, and I know they’re rooting for me just as much as I’m rooting for them. It was a great time to be there, but continuing into last year I was just trying to be better going into each game.”