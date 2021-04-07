UMass goalie recruit Colin Purcell: “I think they can do it”

Colin Purcell, left, and Ryan Ufko, both UMass recruits, at USA Hockey Arena on Wednesday (USA Hockey)

PLYMOUTH, Michigan — At 6 feet, 6 inches, goaltender Colin Purcell was impossible to miss lumbering out of USA Hockey Arena. Although he will be playing 30 minutes Wednesday in the nationally televised USA Hockey BioSteel All-American Game that could directly impact his pro career, Purcell and fellow UMass commit Ryan Ufko had their minds on the Minutemen.

On Tuesday, the boys learned that their future NCAA team lost four players to COVID-19 protocols, including supreme goalie Filip Lindberg. To many, this was a potential death blow to UMass’s chances against two-time reigning national champ Minnesota-Duluth.

“They have four guys out with COVID, which is heartbreaking,” Ufko said.