Frozen Four: UMass loses Carson Gicewicz, Filip Lindberg to COVID protocols

UMass celebrates its first-ever Hockey East championship over UMass Lowell on March 20. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

The University of Massachusetts hockey team will be without four players, including its leading goal scorer and starting goaltender, on Thursday when the Minutemen hit the ice for the Frozen Four.

Graduate transfer forward Carson Gicewicz and junior netminder Filip Lindberg have been sidelined from the national semifinal due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, the university announced on Tuesday.

Sophomore Providence College transfer Jerry Harding, as well as third-string netminder Henry Graham, are also ineligible to play due to contact tracing.