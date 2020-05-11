Top uncommitted 2001 birth-year players in New England

David Jacobs tallied 15 goals and 30 assists for Nobles this past season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There are some hidden gems and late bloomers in the 2001 birth year in New England who remain uncommitted when it comes to where they will play college hockey.

While players such as Matt Boldy, Spencer Knight, Henry Thrun, Jayden Struble and Patrick Moynihan have played a year of college hockey already, others are still finishing prep school or playing junior hockey.

With college coaches unable to watch live games, visit recruits or host official visits, I figured this was a good time to start looking at the top uncommitted players in each birth year in New England.

Starting with the `01s, a few things popped out to me. Three of my top 13 uncommitted '01s in New England have a late birthday, meaning they’re born after Sept.15. Specially, my top two uncommitted '01s, David Jacobs and Tyler Gaulin, both were born late in the year. I’d classify both as late bloomers. I’ll avoid going into the science of it, but it’s an observation.