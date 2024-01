Patrick McDevitt made 60 saves against Cushing this past week. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With the calendar flipped to 2024 and holiday tournaments behind us, the boys prep hockey season gets into the dog days.

But with those dog days come divisional rivalries that have big implications come tournament time.

There were many strong matchups over the last seven days, making for some new names on Top Performers this week.

Let's dive in.