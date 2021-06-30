New England Hockey Journal

Three New Englanders make USA Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster

Center Cam Lund went from Cushing to the NCDC to the USHL and is now headed to Czech Republic in August. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Three New England residents were named to the 2021 U.S. Under-18 Men’s Select Team that will compete in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Forward Cam Lund and defensemen Jackson Dorrington and Ryan Healey made the roster that was chosen by USA Hockey personnel after a weeklong camp at the Northtown Center in Amherst, N.Y.

The USA Hockey Select 17 Player Development Camp took place from June 24-27 before a two-day Hlinka Camp with three All-Star games. The format was a little different this year, as there had only been one All-Star game in the past. The change was viewed in a positive manner by all college coaches and scouts.

